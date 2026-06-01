Patterson Library To Present ‘The Geological History Of Western New York’ Lecture June 4

A lecture on “The Geological History of Western New York” will be presented at the Patterson Library in Westfield on June 4.

SUNY Fredonia Associate Professor of Geology Dr. Tom Hegna will give the presentation at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, June 4. The free program is part of the Fireside Lecture Series.

The Fireside Lecture Series, a collaboration between the Chautauqua County Historical Society and the Patterson Library, provides programs on local and general history.

Dr. Hegna said, “The history of western New York reaches far beyond human occupation. Much of the bedrock exposed at the surface is more than 360 million years old and the land surface bears the hallmarks of glacial sculpting. Understanding this deep history demonstrates its connection to us today: from our land use patterns, natural resource distribution, and water quality.”

Dr. Hegna is an associate professor and chair at SUNY Fredonia. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in geoscience at the University of Iowa and completed his doctorate at Yale University. His primary research focuses on the fossil record and evolution of arthropods.