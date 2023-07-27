People Cautioned About Danger of Leaving Children, Pets In Hot Cars

With temperatures heating up across the state this week, people are being reminded about the danger of leaving children and pets in hot cars.

The Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection there is a real and severe danger when leaving children or pets unsupervised in a car even when temperatures don’t “feel” hot.

At 60 degrees outside, after just one hour a closed car can get as hot as 105 degrees. The Division recommends exercising precaution and early intervention to help prevent illness and even fatal consequences if a child or an animal is left unattended for a period of time in a hot car.

942 children have died nationwide due to Pediatric Vehicular Heatstroke (PVH) since 1998. Ten of these were in New York State. According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), in 2022 alone, 56 animals died due to heat–related deaths and another 488 were rescued from the heat. Anyone found responsible for leaving a child or pet alone in a hot car could face criminal charges.

To prevent additional tragedies, the Division of Consumer Protection offers these safety tips for children:

– Never leave a child in an unattended vehicle in the warm weather, not even with the windows slightly open or down, due to the risk of heatstroke (hyperthermia).

– If you see a child in a hot car, call 911 right away and follow their instructions. Emergency personnel are trained to respond.

– Teach children not to play in or around vehicles and to alert an adult when a friend is playing in a vehicle without supervision. Make sure children understand the dangers of trunk entrapment (suffocation, heatstroke, etc.).

– Place something you need, like keys, a purse or bag, or your cell phone, next to your child’s car seat so you will remember to check the backseat before you lock the car. Alternatively, place a stuffed toy in your child’s car seat when not in use and move the toy to the front passenger seat when your child is in his/her car seat as a reminder that your child is in the vehicle.

– Use drive-through services whenever possible while driving with a child in a vehicle.

Symptoms of heatstroke in children include absence of sweat, confusion, disorientation, flushed skin, loss of alertness, unconsciousness or rapid/shallow breathing.

When it comes to safety for our pets:

– Never leave a pet unattended in the car. Like children, dogs and other animals have a harder time staying cool, leaving them extremely vulnerable to heatstroke.

– A car can overheat even when the window has been left cracked an inch or two. Parking in the shade or leaving water in the vehicle won’t prevent your pet from overheating, either.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), young, overweight or senior animals or those with short muzzles or thick or dark coats are most at risk for overheating.

If you see a pet in a hot car, call 911 immediately.

Symptoms of heatstroke in pets include restlessness, heavy panting, vomiting, lethargy and lack of appetite or coordination.