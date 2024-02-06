People Urged To Be Vigilant Against Scams During Tax Season

New Yorkers are urged to stay vigilant against scams targeting taxpayers during tax season.

New York State’s Acting Commissioner of Department of Taxation and Finance Amanda Hiller said, “Always keep your guard up when it comes to your personal information. This is especially important during tax filing season. If you’re doing your own taxes, be especially careful when mailing or electronically filing your returns. If you’re using a tax service, know your rights under the state’s Bill of Rights for those who use a tax preparer.”

While taxpayer scams can take on a variety of forms, the following tips include some examples of scams to look out for:

– File early. File promptly using e-file and direct deposit of your tax refund. Filing your tax returns as soon as possible can reduce the likelihood that an identity thief will be able to claim a fraudulent tax refund using your stolen information. Filing electronically is also safer, faster and more efficient than sending paper returns through the mail.

– Mail your tax returns from a secure location. If mailing, mail directly from the post office. Never leave mail in your home mailbox for pickup by your letter carrier. Do not allow the tax preparer to mail your return.

– Avoid phishing scams and government impersonators. Scammers use email, text messages or calls to trick you into giving your personal or financial information. Remember, the IRS and NYS will typically first initiate contact with a taxpayer concerning a tax issue via regular mail. Government agencies do not request personal or financial information through email and will not ask for credit card numbers over the phone. Government agencies also don’t send tax refunds by email or text.

– Beware of scam artists posing as tax preparers. If you choose to file your tax return using a tax preparer, take precautions to protect your refund and prevent identity theft by keeping the following tips in mind:

– Work only with tax preparers whom you have researched thoroughly. Avoid preparers who claim they can obtain larger refunds than other preparers can, as well as those who base their fee on a percentage of your refund.

– Make sure your tax preparer is willing to sign your return and provide their IRS Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN). The preparer must also provide you with a copy of the return.

– Look over your return carefully – you are legally responsible for what’s on it. Similarly, never sign a blank return.