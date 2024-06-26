WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Peter Johnson Secures Conservative Line in Family Court Judge Primary

Peter Johnson Secures Conservative Line in Family Court Judge Primary

Republican Peter Johnson secured the Conservative line in Tuesday’s Primary for Chautauqua County Family Court Judge today.

In unofficial vote totals, Johnson received 157 votes to Republican Sally Jaroszynski‘s 47 votes.

Johnson will now have two lines in the November general elections, running on the Republican and now the Conservative lines. Jaroszynski will appear on the Working Families line.

The current Family Court Judge is Republican Jeffrey Piazza, who is not seeking reelection.

Voting results can be found at votechautauqua.com

