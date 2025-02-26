Petition Process For 2025 Elections Has Begun

The petitioning process for the 2025 election cycle has begun.

The Chautauqua County Board of Elections and Sheriff’s Office advise residents that candidates and volunteers will be going door-to-door to collect signatures needed to secure a place on the ballot.

Petitioning began February 25th and ends on Thursday, April 3.

Commissioner Luz Torres stated, “Each year, candidates must collect signatures from registered voters in the area they are seeking to run and for the party they are circulating petitions for. Collecting signatures can be a time-consuming and labor-intensive process and candidates often face challenges such as tight deadlines and limited access to voters. Also, weather conditions can limit access to certain areas and can further complicate the signature collection process.”

Commissioner Nacole Ellis added, “Collecting signatures is a crucial step in getting candidates on the ballot for elections. It ensures that candidates have a baseline level of support from the community before they can officially run for office. When residents engage with petitioners, they not only learn more about the candidates but also become more involved in the process allowing a deeper understanding of local issues allowing everyone to make more informed decisions at the polls.”

Voters who need to update their address or change their political party affiliation can do so by visiting the Board of Elections website, www.votechautauqua.com. It is now too late to change your political party affiliation for the Primary Election Cycle – but any change of enrollment will be placed in a pending status until July 1st.

A complete list of Offices up for Election, can be referenced at www.votechautauqua.com.