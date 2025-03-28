Petitions For Jamestown School Board Now Available

Petitions for the Jamestown School Board Election on May 20, 2025 are available beginning today.

There are two seats up for election this year that are currently held by Joe Pawelski and Frank Galeazzo.

The two candidates receiving the highest vote totals each will be elected to a full three-year term that begins on July 1, 2025 and expires on June 30, 2028.

Candidates must submit a completed petition containing the names of 100 or more qualified voters within the school district to be eligible for the May 20 ballot. Petitions are due back to the Superintendent’s Office, 197 Martin Road, Jamestown, N.Y., by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30.

If a person is not currently registered to vote in the May 20 election, JPS District Clerk Rhonda Frank, is available to register any eligible voter between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on April 25 in the Administration Building at 197 Martin Road. Any resident who is not registered with Chautauqua County Board of Elections is able to present themselves, in person, before Ms. Frank with proof of identification and residence in order to be eligible to vote on May 20.

Applications for Absentee Ballots must be received at least 7 days before the election if the ballot is to be mailed to the voter.

Anyone who has a New York State Driver’s license may register to vote electronically through the Department of Motor Vehicles at https://dmv.ny.gov/more-info/electronic-voter-registration-application.

Applications are also available for Absentee Voting or Early Voting 30 days prior to the election. Application forms and instructions may also be obtained in the Superintendent’s Office.

Petitions can be obtained from Ms. Frank and any questions about the Board of Education petition process, voter registration or absentee voting applications can be directed to Ms. Frank at (716) 483-4420 or by email at rhonda.k.frank@jpsny.org.

The proposed 2025-26 budget will be available for public review in the Superintendent’s Office, 197 Martin Road, or on the district website at jpsny.org/vote beginning Tuesday, May 6. A public hearing on the proposed budget will be held at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 13 at Persell Middle School.