Phase 3 Of Chautauqua Lake Sewer Expansion Project Receives $1 Million

The project to install sewers around Chautauqua Lake has received $1 million from New York State.

Chautauqua County is receiving the funding through the County Infrastructure Grant Program.

It will go toward Phase III of the project which will extend public sewer infrastructure from Point Chautauqua to Midway State Park, closing the remaining gap and completing the system connection around the lake’s south and northern basins.

The installation of this extensive collection network will intercept wastewater from inadequate, failing private septic systems and safely convey it to the existing South & Center Chautauqua Lake Sewer District treatment plant. This massive public works overhaul builds in the necessary mainline utility capacity to support 174 units of new housing within the planned Sunset View Development. Additionally, the expanded grid establishes immediate, localized sewer access for 66 vacant, buildable parcels.