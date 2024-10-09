Phase IV Of Overland Trail Revitalization Complete

Another phase of a revitalization project on overland trails in Chautauqua County has been completed.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Chautauqua County Parks Department, and the Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth have completed Phase IV redevelopment of the Fred J. Cusimano Westside Overland Trail in Panama and Brokenstraw State Forests, along with sections of private property south of Titus Road in the Town of Sherman.

Work done by Trail Construction Associates this summer includes trail construction, trail improvements, and trail reroutes.

CCPEG Trail Coordinator Jacob Bodway previously said about the project, “We will be rerouting chronic wet areas and improving sections of trail that have poor drainage and erosion issues. We plan to ‘build-up’ the trail in low areas, add bench-cut trail for better drainage, and reroute a section of trail to move it from an old gas-lease road and into the woods. These improvements will make the trail far more accessible for trail-users of varied abilities.”

Phase IV was funded through the support of local foundations, including: Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, The Lenna Foundation, The Sheldon Foundation, Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, The Jessie Smith Darrah Fund, and CCPEG.

Pending future funding, Phase V of the Overland Trails project will focus on Boutwell Hill State Forest in the summer 2025.