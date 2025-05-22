Planning Commission Learns About Proposed Affordable Housing Project on Spring Street

A proposed affordable housing project on Spring Street was presented to the Jamestown Planning Commission Tuesday.

Long Associates Architect Matt Long did the presentation on the joint project between CODE Inc. and Southern Tier Environments for Living (STEL). Long said funding was denied in the last round from New York State Homes and Community Renewal for a project that involved the rehabilitation of 34 units owned by CODE and the construction of four new units to be owned by STEL. He said they were now putting together a new plan that they hoped would be more attractive for the next round of funding.

That plan involves the original 38 units and the addition of new construction of seven multi-unit houses on the west side of Spring Street, just south of Crossman Street. The new houses would be managed by STEL for their clients. The parcels are currently vacant lots. The multi-unit houses would have two units each of one-bedroom housing. Long said the houses would be all electric and meet or exceed energy requirements.

The project would require an area variance approval from the City due to the lot area of each parcel not meeting current city code for housing.

The next step is to get a State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) evaluation completed before it comes back to the Planning Commission in June for site plan approval. It would then go before the Jamestown Zoning Board of Appeals for variance approval and also before the County Planning Board for approval.

Back in 2016, CODE Inc. had proposed building a 36-unit apartment building, called the Jackson Spring apartments, that would have been constructed along North Main and Spring Streets, but the $12 million project failed to receive state funding.