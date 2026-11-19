The Jamestown Planning Commission will likely be voting on a Safe Streets For All Road Action Plan at its December meeting.

City of Jamestown Principal Planner Jason Kulaszewski said a draft version of the plan has been completed.

He said community feedback leads the report, “Some of the public feedback key themes were speeding, aggressive driving behaviors, unsafe intersections, a lot of feedback about e-bikes and e-scooter operations in the streets and sidewalks; challenges with pedestrians crossing, school zone safety, visibility for road maintenance.”

Kulaszewski said one of the interesting statistics they learned was that the time period for when there is the highest instances of people getting killed or seriously injured in crashes in Jamestown is weekdays between 3:00 and 6:00 p.m. He said another statistic he learned was that roads with four or more travel lanes in Jamestown have increased safety vulnerability. Kulaszewski said the wider width roadways and the great distances between traffic control devices like stop signs or street lights are often associated with speeding. He said almost 40% of the crashes in Jamestown occurred within roads with four or more travel lanes.

Kulaszewski said the top five locations for traffic improvement are the West Fourth Street Corridor between Prendergast and Clinton, West Fifth and Sixth Street corridors from between Fairmount and Prendergast, North Main Street from Second Street to Sixth Street, the North Main and Eighth Streets intersection, and the South Main, Washington Arterial, and Prospect Streets intersection.

Commission member Greg Lindquist, who was filling in for Commission Chair Mike Laurin, requested Commission members send feedback to the City Planner on the draft plan prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.

If the Planning Commission approves the plan, Jamestown City Council also would have to vote on the road action plan.