The volunteer fire department in the town of Poland is receiving federal funding.

The Kuyahoora Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inc. has been granted $63,585.71 through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

The funding is part of $2.4 million being awarded to 34 fire departments across Upstate New York. The funding will be used to provide protective gear, training, and supplies to emergency personnel.