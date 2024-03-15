Police Patrols To Increase For St. Patrick’s Day Weekend

Police patrols will be increased this weekend to combat alcohol and drug impaired and reckless driving as celebrations for St. Patrick’s Day get underway statewide.

This traffic enforcement detail will run today, Friday, March 15, through Sunday, March 17. This is one of several funded annually by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

Along with increased DWI patrols and sobriety check points, drivers can expect to see law enforcement ticketing distracted drivers who are using handheld electronic devices during this enforcement period. New York State Police will also conduct checks at retail establishments targeting underage drinking and unlawful sales to minors during the campaign.

During last year’s St. Patrick’s Day impaired driving enforcement, law enforcement statewide arrested 959 people for DWI, issued 188 tickets for distracted driving and 21,282 tickets in total.

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and New York State Police ask you to commit to following these easy steps, so you can enjoy a safe holiday without jeopardizing lives on the road:

– Before the festivities begin, plan a way to safely get home.

– Before you start drinking, designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home.

– If you’re impaired, use a taxi or ridesharing service, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation so you are sure to get home safely.

– If available, use your community’s sober ride program.

– If you see a drunk driver on the road, call local law enforcement.

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).