WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Pomfret Receives More Than $800,000 In NYS Funds For Barker Street Playground

Pomfret Receives More Than $800,000 In NYS Funds For Barker Street Playground

By Leave a Comment

Barker Street Playground in the town of Pomfret (Google Maps)

The Town of Pomfret has been awarded state funding for a new playground.

The funding of $821,221 is part of $67.5 million in grants through New York Places for Learning, Activity, and Youth Socialization (NY PLAYS) for 89 projects to build, expand and renovate public playgrounds across New York State. The awards will help municipalities and nonprofit organizations create and improve accessible outdoor spaces where children of all abilities can play, be active and connect with their communities.

The $67.5 million in state funding will support playground projects representing more than $145 million in total investment. More than $36 million will support projects in underserved communities, expanding access to safe, high-quality outdoor recreation across the state.

NY PLAYS is part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s Unplug and Play initiative, which encourages children and families to put down their devices, spend more time outdoors, be physically active and connect with one another. The initiative also includes the Statewide Investment in More Swimming (NY SWIMS) and Building Recreational Infrastructure for Communities, Kids and Seniors (NY BRICKS).

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.