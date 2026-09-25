Pomfret Receives More Than $800,000 In NYS Funds For Barker Street Playground

The Town of Pomfret has been awarded state funding for a new playground.

The funding of $821,221 is part of $67.5 million in grants through New York Places for Learning, Activity, and Youth Socialization (NY PLAYS) for 89 projects to build, expand and renovate public playgrounds across New York State. The awards will help municipalities and nonprofit organizations create and improve accessible outdoor spaces where children of all abilities can play, be active and connect with their communities.

The $67.5 million in state funding will support playground projects representing more than $145 million in total investment. More than $36 million will support projects in underserved communities, expanding access to safe, high-quality outdoor recreation across the state.

NY PLAYS is part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s Unplug and Play initiative, which encourages children and families to put down their devices, spend more time outdoors, be physically active and connect with one another. The initiative also includes the Statewide Investment in More Swimming (NY SWIMS) and Building Recreational Infrastructure for Communities, Kids and Seniors (NY BRICKS).