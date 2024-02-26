Pomfret Receiving $3.4 Million For Phase Two Of North End Water District

The town of Pomfret is one of nine upstate communities receiving federal funding to modernize their water infrastructure.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced that the town will receive $3.4 million from the the U.S. Department of Agriculture to construct phase two of the North End Water District.

The project will provide public water service that improves the health and safety of the district’s residents, businesses, and visitors. The town is contributing $6,000 to the project.

Pomfret Town Supervisor Dan Pacos said in a statement, “We credit Senator Schumer with making it possible for the Town of Pomfret to extend municipal water service to residents in the Town who are currently served by marginal water wells. His efforts secured funding for the Town to make this important infrastructure upgrade possible. This funding will help improve the quality of life for a number of Pomfret residents.”