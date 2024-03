The Jamestown Post-Journal reports a fire at the Senior High Rise on West Fifth Street caused the building to be evacuated Monday night.

According to the paper, the fire started on the seventh floor of 303 West Fifth Street some time around 7:30 p.m.

Some residents needed assistance in evacuating the building.

Fire crews had the fire extinguished just after 8:00 p.m. The American Red Cross is assisting residents who were displaced.

The fire remains under investigation.