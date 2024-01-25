WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Post-Journal: Jamestown Police Investigating ‘Suspicious’ Death

401 West Fourth Street, Jamestown (Google Maps)

The Jamestown Post Journal reports that Jamestown Police are investigating a “suspicious” death near downtown.

The P-J reports Police Chief Tim Jackson stated a man was found dead inside the Park View Apartments located at 401 West Fourth Street just after noon Wednesday.

The Chautauqua County coroner and the County’s Forensic Investigation Team was summoned to the scene.

The P-J reports that an investigator with the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office also was later observed leaving the scene.

