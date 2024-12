The Jamestown Post-Journal reports that a former candidate for Chautauqua County Family Court Judge has been arraigned in Erie County for election violations.

Acting Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane announced Tuesday that Sally Jaroszynski of Falconer was arraigned in Hamburg Town Court on two counts of misconduct in relation to petitions.

Keane said one count was dismissed by their office due to proof problems.

