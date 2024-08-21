Post-Journal: Names of Victims In Weekend’s Shootings Released

The Jamestown Post-Journal reports the names of the victims from this past weekend’s shootings in Jamestown have been released.

The P-J reports that according to District Attorney Jason Schmidt, 25-year old Corey Johnson of Jamestown was shot Friday around 2:00 a.m. near the Wine Cellar and Wintergarden Plaza. He was taken to UPMC Hamot in Erie where he later died.

The second shooting in Jamestown occurred Friday night on the 800 block of Prendergast Avenue. 33-year old Juan Tufino Jr. of Jamestown received minor injuries after being grazed, possibly from buckshot.

On Saturday around 1:00 a.m. on Victoria Avenue, 24-year old Austin Patterson of Jamestown was shot. He was taken to UPMC Hamot for serious injuries. He remains in stable condition.

The Post-Journal reports that Schmidt says Tufino was “completely uncooperative” in the investigation and refused treatment. He was later arrested for allegedly possessing an unloaded gun.

He said to the newspaper, “To our knowledge at this point we do not believe that that weapon was involved in the shooting on Victoria Avenue.”

Tufino has been charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He also remains a “person of interest” in the Victoria Avenue shooting.

While the Prendergast and Victoria avenues shootings may be connected, Schmidt said so far it does not appear the shooting early Friday morning is connected to the other two.

The investigations into all of these incidents are continuing. According to Jamestown Police, all incidents are believed to be targeted incidents where the offender knew the victim. Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to contact the department at 716-483-7537 or the confidential tip line at 716-483-8477