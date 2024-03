The Jamestown Post-Journal reports that one person died and one was injured in the shooting on Prendergast Avenue Monday night.

Jamestown police responded to 839 Prendergast Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. March 18.

Police Chief Tim Jackson confirmed to the Post-Journal that one victim had been transported to UPMC Hamot in Erie. He also said “multiple rounds” had been fired inside the building.

Later in the investigation, the coroner was called