Post-Journal: Victim In Friday Shooting Has Died

The Jamestown Post-Journal is reporting that the victim of a shooting incident last Friday has died.

The PJ reports that according to Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt, the shooting took place around 2:00 a.m. in a parking lot of an establishment on North Main Street.

No arrests have been made.

The Post-Journal reports that the victim, who is a male, was taken to Hamot Hospital, where he eventually died.

Schmidt said so far this shooting does not appear to be related to the other two Jamestown shootings over the weekend.

The Friday morning shooting is the fifth homicide in Jamestown this year, and the sixth in Chautauqua County. The other homicide in the county this year occurred in Silver Creek.