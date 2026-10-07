Prendergast Library Has Halloween Fun Planned For October

The James Prendergast Library has Halloween fun planned for the month of October.

The annual Haunted Library Fundraiser will take place Saturday, October 24 with shows at 11:00 am, 2:30 pm, and 5:00 pm. This year’s them is a Storybook Tea Party. Attendees can meet characters from popular fairy tales, play along with “storybook” trivia, and enjoy light desserts and refreshments. The event takes place in the library’s Fireplace Room which will be decorated to transport you to Wonderland. The program runs 90 minutes. Costumes are optional but encouraged.

This program is recommended for guests ages 6 and over. Guests age 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are available for purchase at prendergastlibrary.org/hauntedlibrary and at the library’s front desk. Tickets are $10.00. with all proceeds benefitting the library’s educational programming.

The Library also will hold a special Costume Storytime from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m., Thursday, October 29. Participants are invited to show off their costumes as they enjoy a costume-themed storytime and activities. The program will end with a parade through the library. This program is children ages 8 and under and their caregivers. There is no cost to attend. Registration is recommended. Visit the Information Desk or call 716-484-7135 ext. 2226 to sign up.

For more information about these activities and more, call (716) 484-7135 ext. 2233 or visit https://prendergastlibrary.org.