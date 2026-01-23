Prendergast Library Holding Two Crafting Events

The James Prendergast Library has two crafting events scheduled over the next week.

At 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 24, teens and adults (ages 14 and up) are invited to Meet & Make: Rolled Beeswax Candles. Rolled beeswax candles are simple, natural candles made by rolling a wick into a sheet of honeycomb-patterned beeswax. This lets you create elegant candles without melting wax.

At 5:00 p.m., Thursday, January 29, teens and adults (ages 14 and up) are invited to take part in the Meet & Make: Inspiration Tree. Participants will create decorative trees for art, reflection, or play using mixed media. There is no cost to attend this program. Registration is recommended due to limited supplies; walk-ins are available as supplies last.

To register call the Information Desk at (716) 484-7135 ext. 226. The library is open from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on weekdays and 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Saturday.