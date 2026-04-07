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Prendergast Library Offering Additional Programs During Spring Recess

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The James Prendergast Library is offering additional programming for children and teens during this week’s spring recess.

The Makerspace will be open every day from 10:30am through 5:30pm

Today, Lapsit storytime will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 for little tikes. Preschool storytime will then take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The Minecraft Club will meet at 3:30 p.m. with the Curiosity Club featuring the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA) at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 8 activities will include Sensory Storytime at 10:30 a.m. for preschool to early elementary children with Hot Wheels Play for ages 6 and up starting at 11:30 a.m.

The Minecraft Club will meet on Thursday, April 9 at 3:30 p.m.

Friday’s activities will include Littles Playgroup for toddlers up to 3 years of age from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. as well as the Teen Lounge featuring 00’s Vibe from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

For more information, contact the Information Desk at (716) 484-7135 ext. 2226 or visit prendergastlibrary.org.

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WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.