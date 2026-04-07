Prendergast Library Offering Additional Programs During Spring Recess

The James Prendergast Library is offering additional programming for children and teens during this week’s spring recess.

The Makerspace will be open every day from 10:30am through 5:30pm

Today, Lapsit storytime will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 for little tikes. Preschool storytime will then take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The Minecraft Club will meet at 3:30 p.m. with the Curiosity Club featuring the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA) at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 8 activities will include Sensory Storytime at 10:30 a.m. for preschool to early elementary children with Hot Wheels Play for ages 6 and up starting at 11:30 a.m.

The Minecraft Club will meet on Thursday, April 9 at 3:30 p.m.

Friday’s activities will include Littles Playgroup for toddlers up to 3 years of age from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. as well as the Teen Lounge featuring 00’s Vibe from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

For more information, contact the Information Desk at (716) 484-7135 ext. 2226 or visit prendergastlibrary.org.