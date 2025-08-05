Prendergast Library To Be Closed Sept. 2-Oct. 5 For Construction Work

The James Prendergast Library will be closed for a month, starting September 2, in order to complete construction work on the building.

The project, funded through a New York State Aid for Library Construction Grant, includes updating the front entrance and doors, Circulation Desk, and Children’s Room. The Sheldon Foundation and The Lenna Foundation granted the remaining 25% match required to receive the NYS grant. In addition, a generous donation from the Rex & Micki McCray Family Fund provided funding to update the carpet and lighting in the Children’s Room.

The library will be closed to the public from September 2 to October 5, 2025, and will reopen with modified services on Monday, October 6, through October 31, 2025. The project’s anticipated completion date is November 1, 2025; this timeframe is subject to change. Library staff will continue to update the public with information as it becomes available, including posts to the library’s website and Facebook page.

Patrons can pick up an FAQ sheet about the construction project at the Circulation Desk or find it online at www.prendergastlibrary.org/construction.

Temporary Bookdrop: Patrons can still drop off items at Prendergast during the closure. A temporary outdoor Bookdrop will be placed on the library’s patio for quick and easy accessibility. For safety, the library’s front entrance will not be accessible during construction.

Holds: During the closure, library staff will continue to fulfill materials requests. Holds can be placed online by going to catalog.prendergastlibrary.org, emailing info@prendergastlibrary.org, or calling 716-484-7135. Materials will be sent to the library of the patron’s choosing within the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Library System. Patrons can also call or visit other nearby libraries to place holds and borrow material. Please ensure you check the open hours of the different libraries before you visit.

Phone: Prendergast staff will answer the phone or return calls for patron questions and assistance, Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. During off-hours, patrons can leave a message, and calls will be returned the next business day. Construction will impact some phone extensions; please call the library directly at 716-484-7135.

Programming: The library will be offering limited offsite programming in September. All pop-up and offsite programs will be advertised on the library’s website and Facebook page as the information becomes available. Stay tuned for the tentative October program calendar, featuring new and updated programs for fall. For questions about programs or more information, contact the library at 716-484-7135 x 253.

Modified Opening: Once the first phase of the project is complete, the library will open to the public for modified services. The anticipated reopening date is October 6, 2025. Regular library hours will resume: Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. During the modified opening, the Circulation Desk will relocate to a temporary location in the lobby, and meeting rooms will not be available for rental. The library’s Makerspace will temporarily serve as the Children’s Room, which will be closed. Staff will be able to access materials in the Children’s Room upon request.