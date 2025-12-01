Prendergast Library To Host Two Free Concerts This Month

The James Prendergast Library is hosting two free music concerts in December.

The Mozart Chorus will perform from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 2 and the Brio Bells handbell choir will perform from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 10.

The music concerts are funded by the Murray L. Bob Educational Initiative, created in memory of Murray L. Bob, long-time Director of the James Prendergast Library, and the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Library System. The fund supports free, all-ages arts and educational programming at the library.

The Mozart Chorus is a volunteer women’s choir associated with The Mozart Club and directed by Danica Olson. The Mozart Club is one of New York State’s oldest music organizations, celebrating its 146th season. Both the Mozart Club and the Mozart Chorus are non-profit organizations dedicated to sharing music with the community and raising funds to support scholarships for future musicians.

Brio Bells is a community handbell choir from the Corry, PA area. The choir participates annually in the Corry Community Christmas Music Festival and other community events, playing a variety of traditional carols and holiday music.

Both concerts will take place in the library’s Fireplace Room and are free and open to the public.

For more information, visit prendergastlibrary.org