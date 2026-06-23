Prendergast Library’s Annual Block Part Also Kicks Off Summer Reading Program

The James Prendergast Library will kick off its Summer Reading program at its annual Community Block Party this Saturday.

The Block Party is an annual fundraiser to support the library’s ongoing efforts to raise funds in support of the library’s operations.

The event from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. will include live music, info tables by community partners, an artisan vendor market, a book sale, outdoor games, early learning activities on the front lawn, an art tent, food trucks, and more. It will take place inside the library and on library grounds. The Prendergast Library will be open its regular hours of 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Adults and children are invited to pick up Summer Reading materials and then spend the summer collecting free books and prizes as you read and complete activities. This year’s theme is “Unearth a Story,” focusing on dinosaurs and archaeology. The Summer Reading Program takes place June 27 through August 22, 2026.

For more information, call the Information Desk at (716) 484-7135 ext. 226 or visit prendergastlibrary.org to view the programming calendar.