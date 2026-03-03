Prendergast Library’s Curiosity Club To Feature Gardening Speakers

The James Prendergast Library is inviting teens and adult patrons to learn about gardening at this month’s Curiosity Club.

The club will meet on Tuesdays starting at 5:30 during the month of March.

Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Master Gardeners will cover topics such as starting indoor seedlings, gardening basics, and lawn care. There is no cost to attend this program and no registration is required.

For more information, call the Information Desk at (716) 484-7135 ext. 226 or visit prendergastlibrary.org to view the programming calendar.