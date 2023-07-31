Prevention Works Receiving Funding to Develop Community Prevention Coalition

Prevention Works will receive $800,000 over four years to develop a coalition to address substance abuse and prevention in Chautauqua County.

The funding is being distributed by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports through the State’s Opioid Settlement Fund.

The coalitions will be geared specifically towards addressing fentanyl, opioid, and prescription drug misuse through evidence-based strategies, and raising awareness of harm reduction services. Examples of possible initiatives include the distribution of drug destruction kits and medication lock boxes to high-need populations, and the initiation or promotion of Take Back days, as well as distributing information and educating the public about the risks of substance use and available resources.

New York State is receiving more than $2 billion through various settlement agreements with opioid manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies that were secured by Attorney General Letitia James. A portion of the funding from these settlements will go directly to municipalities, with the remainder deposited into a dedicated fund to support prevention, treatment, harm reduction and recovery efforts to address the ongoing opioid epidemic.