Pride Flag Flies at City Hall as Part of National Coming Out Day Ceremony

JAMESTOWN – Mayor Eddie Sundquist was joined by member of Jamestown Pride for a Pride Flag Raising ceremony in honor of National Coming Out Day late Sunday morning at city hall.

National Coming Out Day is an annual LGBTQIA+ awareness day to support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and other people to ‘coming out of the closet.’ The foundational belief is that homophobia thrives in an atmosphere of silence and ignorance, and that once people know that they have loved ones who are LGBTQIA+, they are far less likely to maintain homophobic or oppressive views.

The event was live streamed live online on the City’s Facebook page.