Proposed Jamestown Public Schools Budget Has No Tax Levy Increase

The proposed 2026-27 budget for the Jamestown Public Schools District includes no tax levy increase and the hiring of 15 new teachers.

The $120,898,274 spending plan is $5 million more than the current 2025-26 budget. This is the twelfth year in a row the District has not raised taxes.

District Assistant Superintendent for Finance & Operations Brittnay Spry said this is mainly due to increases in revenue, including State Aid. She said Foundation Aid is increasing $1.26 million from $75,830,684 to $77,011,062 in Governor Hochul’s proposed budget. Overall, there is a $5.2 million increase in revenues.

The Capital side has $22,948,110 budgeted with $100,000 going to capital outlay. Other monies would be use for the radio and camera replacement plan; an increase in the number of Red Shirts and other safety and security needs at the High School; and maintenance equipment replacement

Spry said there are no zero emission bus purchases included in proposed budget

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said the budget focuses on students, “It helps us keep our class sizes at a level where our teachers can interact individually with kids. It supports our physical plan. It supports our employees, and it is good for taxpayers and that it is a zero increase, zero tax budget”

The budget goes before voters on Tuesday, May 19. It will include the School Budget, School Board member election, and a proposition to approve a request by the James Prendergast Library to increase the organization’s budget.