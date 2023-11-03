Proposed Shovel Ready Site in Ripley Receives $5.2 Million From NYS

A proposed shovel ready site in Ripley has received $5.2 million from New York State.

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency will receive funding toward the $16 million project from Focused Attraction of Shovel-Ready Tracts (FAST) New York grant program.

The funding will be used for infrastructure improvements on a 136 acre site near I-90, including electric, gas, water, and sewer extensions, as well as creation of an access road.

The project aims to attract light manufacturing and interstate distribution and logistics companies.

It consists of two phases to make requisite site improvements.

IDA CEO Mark Geise said in a statement, “We are overjoyed that the State recognizes not only the need for shovel-ready sites in the region, but also that this is a great location just off Interstate 90. We have been working on this initiative for several years, and it is great to see it all coming together. The County and CCIDA have pledged their financial support for the project, and other sources of funding are being sought to meet the $16 Million price tag. Without large, shovel-ready sites, the county is missing out on opportunities for larger development projects, which this project addresses.”

The IDA board approved in May 2023 the purchase of 64 acres for $2,892,000 as part of phase one of the project. Geise said the second phase will be to purchase 85 acres in the same location for $2.2 million.