Public Defender Ned Barone Receives Statewide Honor

Chautauqua County Chief Public Defender Nathaniel L. Barone receiving the Wilfred R. O’Connor award from the New York State Defenders Association

Chautauqua County Chief Public Defender Ned Barone has been recognized with a statewide honor.

Barone has received the Wilfred R. O’Connor Award which honors the sustained commitment to client-centered representation of the poor and maintains the legacy of Wilfred R. O’Connor.

Barone has been working as a Public Defender in Chautauqua County for nearly 12 years. Before joining county government, Barone operated N.L. Barone Law Offices. He received his Associates Degree from Jamestown Community College, a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science and Government from the University at Buffalo and a Ph.D. of Law Degree from the University of Toledo.

Wilfred R. O’Connor was a founding member of the Defenders Association and its president from 1978 to 1989. His beliefs were that every defendant, regardless of race, color, creed, or economic status, deserves a day in court and zealous client-centered representation.

