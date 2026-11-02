Public Input Being Sought For 24 Projects That Want Downtown Revitalization Initiative Funding

Public input is being sought on the 24 projects seeking funding through the City of Jamestown’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI).

17 of the organizations and businesses hoping to gain state approval for funding shared details of their projects and answered questions during a Local Planning Committee (LPC) meeting on October 27. The LPC’s role is to determine if the projects align with the Jamestown DRI vision statement and goals; align with the Statewide DRI goals, align with Western New York Regional Economic Development Council strategies, align with State evaluation criteria, and align with Local Planning Committee evaluation criteria.

The 24 projects that have submitted applications are asking for a total of $36,445,000. The total project costs are $155,147,000. Of those projects, 17 are redevelopment or renovation of existing buildings; five are public improvement related, two are related to branding and marketing; and 13 are eligible for small project funds

The projects that presented to the LPC on October 27 are as follows:

– Redevelopment Lower Floor of Field & Wright Building: Chautauqua Area Development, $500,000 request/Total Project Cost $999,000

– Redevelop First Street With Pedestrian Emphasis: City of Jamestown, $2,456,000 request/Total Project Cost $2,456,000

– Extend The Riverwalk Urban Trail: City of Jamestown, $2,227,000 request/ Total Project Costs $2,388,000

– Activate Chadakoin River North Basin: City of Jamestown, $2,009,000 request/Total Project Cost $2,009, 000

– Install Downtown Illumination: City of Jamestown, $1,982,000 request/Total Project Cost $2,066,000

– Repair The Fenton History Center Roof: City of Jamestown, $1,250,000 request/Total Project Cost $1,250,000

– Core To Shore Branding And Marketing: City of Jamestown, $300,000 request/Total Project Cost $300,000

– Redevelop Broadhead Mills To Activate East First Street: El Greco Woodworking, $2,500,000 request/Total Project Cost $6,703,000

– Reuse A Vacant Factory To House Commercial Activity: Ramsay Agriculture, $2,000,000 request/Total Project Cost $4,300,000

– Redevelop Furniture Mart Building: Kearney Development, $2,000,000 request/Total Project Cost $105,000,000

– Rehabilitate Exterior Of The Hotel Jamestown: Jamestown Housing Authority, $1,500,000 request/Total Project Cost $1,800,000

– Redevelop Valhalla Hall (Viking Temple) As Conference Center: Valhalla Hall LLC, $1,400,000 request/Total Project Cost $2,150,000

– Equip The Northwest Arena With A Live Event System: Lighting, Sound, Staging, & Video: National Comedy Center, $1,150,000 request/Total Project Cost $2,425,000

– Preserve The Lucy-Desi Museum: National Comedy Center, $500,000 request/Total Project Cost $500,000

– Expand Shawbucks Event Capacity: Shawbucks Inc., $1,028,000 request/Total Project Cost $1,370,000

– Create A Space For Creator Collective Of Jamestown: LLC In Formation, $188,000 request/Total Project Cost $188,000

– Facilitate Destination Jamestown Branding And Marketing: Gebbie Foundation, $100,000 request/Total Project Cost $498,000

The public may review informational displays about the projects in the lobby of City Hall located at 200 East Third Street. A QR code to give project feedback is available on the displays and also is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JamestownDRIProjects. Feedback on the projects is being accepted until early December. For more information, visit jamestowndri.com.