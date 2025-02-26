Public Market Vendor Interest Meeting Today

A vendor interest meeting for the Jamestown Public Market will be held today at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

The meeting at 5:00 p.m. will be held in the Undercroft.

Food Access Manager Nick Weith said while applications are now open to become a vendor at the Public Market, the interest meeting is for anyone who may be interested in selling goods at this summer’s market,“This year, just based on some of our customer feedback and ways we want to grow as a market, we’re looking to have more dairy products at the market, baked goods like bread and gluten free options; different pet products whether that’s treats or handmade collars; value added products like canned goods, sauces, and salsas; handcrafted goods and arts; handmade beauty products.”

Weith said they’re also looking for apple and stone fruit growers to vend at the market in addition to contacting local breweries and wineries about participating as they’re allowed under state law to sell at Farmers Markets.

To learn more, visit https://jfmny.org/become-a-vendor