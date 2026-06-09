Public Meeting On Jamestown’s Comprehensive Plan, Zoning Code June 10

The draft Comprehensive Plan for the City of Jamestown will be presented during a public meeting June 10.

Consulting team C & S Companies will share the process of the plan update, which is currently in the public comment period. The City last updated the Comprehensive Plan in 1998.

A Comprehensive Plan is a long-term, strategic framework that guides the development and growth of a community. It serves as a roadmap for shaping the future of the city, addressing key areas such as land use, infrastructure, transportation, economic development, environmental sustainability, and public services. This plan is designed to align the community’s vision with its goals and objectives, providing direction for city leaders, residents, and organizations in making informed decisions about how the city grows and evolves.

The meeting also will be the kick-off to the rewriting of the City Zoning Code, which has not had a full overhaul since the 1960s.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 10 at the James Prendergast Library.

The draft of the City of Jamestown’s Comprehensive Plan can be reviewed at https://www.cscos.com/jamestown-comprehensive-plan/