Public Mural Art Installation In Bemus Point Starts This Week

A new public art mural will begin to be installed in Bemus Point this week.

The Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth (CCPEG) and the Chautauqua County Department of Planning and Development (CCDPD) said Chicago-based artist Michael Ferrarell, of Anytown Mural & Sign Co., will begin work at the mural site of the Bemus Point Village Hall on Thursday, September 24. This project is part of the 2026 Paint CHQ mural program, an initiative dedicated to enhancing communities across Chautauqua County through transformative public art.

Ferrarell’s large-scale installation will bring color, creativity, history, landmarks, and local claims to fame to Bemus Point Village Hall. The project reflects Paint CHQ’s mission to celebrate local identity, inspire community pride, and contribute to the ongoing revitalization of Chautauqua County’s cities, villages, and business districts.

Community members and visitors are encouraged to stop by the site during the painting process to watch the artwork take shape and learn more about the impact public art can have on community development and economic vitality.

As part of the project, the public is invited to attend an artist talk at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 29, at The Landing at Bemus Point located at 59 Lakeside Drive. Ferrarell will share insights into the mural’s design, creative inspiration, and artistic process. The event will offer attendees a unique opportunity to engage directly with the artist and gain a deeper understanding of the story behind the work.

The project will conclude with a mural dedication event at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, October 3 at the mural site.