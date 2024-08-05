Public Safety Committee To Review Forms For Special Events, Block Parties, Banners

Jamestown City Council’s Public Safety Committee will vote on a number of block party and special event permit applications tonight.

The Committee, which meets at 7:00 p.m., also will discuss updates to the special event application, block party, and banner forms.

Their agenda includes approving block parties for Fairfield Avenue on August 17, Hunter Street on August 25, Blanchard Street for July 27 which had previously been approved electronically, and Stowe Street for August 3.

The special events to be approved include a Back to School Field Day at Jackson-Taylor Park on Friday, August 30, Los Contrincantes 6th Annual Back to School Giveaway at Lillian Dickson Park on Saturday, August 31, and YWCA of Jamestown‘s Latine Festival on West Fourth Street on Saturday, September 21.

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Police Training Room on the fourth floor of City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.