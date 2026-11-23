High taxes and a lack of transparency were two concerns voiced by the public at the public hearing for the proposed 2027 City of Jamestown budget.

Jamestown City Council held the public hearing on Thursday, November 19. At this point, there were no changes to budget from what Mayor Kim Ecklund submitted to Council on October 8. The spending plan as it stands is $47.3 million with a 7.39% tax rate increase.

Citizen Doug Champ criticized the Council and administration for keeping the status quo.

He also was critical of the proposed tax increase, saying that the City of Jamestown is the third highest taxing entity in New York State, “The effective property tax rate in Jamestown is 3.06% to 3.89%, or a minimum value high of $79,000 house pays $2,420 or 35%. Chautauqua County average is 2.27%. New York State average is 1.55%. National average is 0.92 percent. You see where this problem is here in Jamestown?”

Champ also criticized the use of the unassigned fund balance and the lack of layoffs in the budget.

Ward 2 Council member-elect Jason Sample also spoke at hearing, criticizing the lack of transparency by Council on the budget due to Council not presenting any of amendments they may be making to the budget, “I know obviously you have until the 30th to approve a budget. And, you are able to make amendments on the floor for that budget. But, I do agree with Mr. Champ that when there are no amendments currently before us as members of the public, it’s very challenging for us to make any comments one way or the other on just what exactly the City budget is going to be looking like when it comes time for you all to vote for it.”

Sample noted that Council member Andrew Faulkner encouraged Council members to send any proposed amendments to the City Comptroller for review. He requested that those amendments also be shared with the public before the November 30 voting session in order to give the public an opportunity to make comments before City Council votes on the budget. Sample did caution against laying off employees in the fire department due to how it might affect EMS revenue, the possible cost for unemployment insurance, and how layoffs would affect morale.

Mayor Kim Ecklund shared after public comment that while there are no lay offs in the proposed budget there will be elimination of positions in the fire department due to attrition in 2027.

City Council must approve a budget by December 1 or the Mayor’s proposed budget goes into effect.