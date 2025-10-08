Puppy Pals Live Comes To The Reg Lenna On Oct. 11

Action-packed comedic stunt dog show, Puppy Pals Live, is coming to the Reg Lenna this Saturday.

As seen on America’s Got Talent, the hilarious presentation is for the whole family and the dog lover in all of us, with the spectacle stars mostly rescued dogs. This live event is taking place at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, October 11 at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts.

From shelters to showbiz, these pooches perform spectacular stunts and breathtaking feats like climbing a ladder, jumping rope, and backflips. Full of surprises and laugh- out-loud canine comedy, this 70-minute performance appeals to children of all ages. The Puppy Pals are PETS before they are performers.

As loved members of the family, the dogs enjoy the comfort of being free-range house pets when not on stage. Due to positive, reward based training methods reinforcing wanted behaviors and ignoring others the dogs LOVE the spotlight.

Puppy Pals Live is made possible by a sponsorship from Pea Pod & Juniper.

Tickets for this all-ages, family friendly performance are $15. The Reg Lenna Center for The Arts box office is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. and one hour before movies and events. Tickets may also be purchased by calling 716.484.7070 or at reglenna.com.