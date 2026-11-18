Rand Aerospace has been approved tax incentives as part of its plans to purchase the former Serta Building in Ellicott.

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Board authorized financial incentives for 2375 Parkway Drive, LLC, including sales tax exemptions not to exceed $80,000 and mortgage recording tax savings not to exceed $58,761. Incentives also include a 20-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) agreement, which will provide $3,052,006 in payments to the affected jurisdictions over the life of the project.

Premier Precision Machining, LLC, doing business as Rand Aerospace & Defense Group is undergoing a $5.22 million expansion project and acquiring the existing manufacturing facility at 2375 Parkway Drive, located within the Mason Industrial Park.

Planned improvements include electrical and HVAC upgrades, interior renovations, and the installation of new machinery and equipment. The additional manufacturing space will support the continued growth of Rand’s defense programs and newly awarded contracts. The expansion will supplement, rather than replace, Rand’s existing facility on Allen Street in Falconer, which the company will maintain and continue operating at full capacity.

The project is expected to retain 115 existing positions and create 31 new full-time jobs over the next three years.