A Falconer manufacturer has been awarded a $47 million contract with the U.S. Army.

Congressman Nick Langworthy announced the 5-year contract is with Premier Precision Machining, also known as Rand Machine.

It is for aviation suspension lugs and will be carried out from 2024 to 2029.

Rand Machine has been providing products for global partners in the aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and transportation industries for over seven decades.