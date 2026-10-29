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Rand Machine Looking To Purchase Additional Property As Part Of $5.6 Million Expansion

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Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Project Manager Rosie Strandburg gives the IDA Board an overview of a project by Rand Machine with Rand Machine CEO Dan McKenrick (October 27, 2026)

Falconer manufacturer, Rand Machine, is looking at purchasing additional property for a $5.6 million expansion.

Premier Precision Machining, also known as Rand Aerospace Defense Group, is pursuing purchasing 2375 Parkway Drive in the village of Falconer.

Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Project Manager Rosie Strandburg informed the IDA Board that Rand will be making improvements to the interior of a building on that property, including electrical and HVAC upgrades; and installing machinery and equipment to support the growth of its defense programs and new program awards.

She said that growing customer demand has required additional manufacturing capacity over the next 12 to 18 months and that this project will add that capacity while the current Falconer operation continues to run at full capacity.

Strandburg said 2375 Parkway Drive LLC has requested a 20-year tax lease pilot, which is a deviation from standard policy. They’re also requesting sales tax exemption, mortgage reporting tax abatements, and property tax abatement. She said the project will retain 115 full-time jobs while creating 31 full-time jobs over the next three years.

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Board approved a due diligence resolution for the proposed incentives at their meeting.

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