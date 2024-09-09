Rand Precision Machining Donating $10,400 to Jamestown Police Department

Rand Precision Machining has donated $10,400 toward equipment for the Jamestown Police Department.

Jamestown City Council will review two resolutions to accept the funds from the manufacturer that would go toward purchasing five simunition conversion kits for the SWAT team. Chief Tim Jackson said the kits would allow team members to safely use their guns during training scenarios. The money also would go toward purchasing 15 new equipment cases.

Council also will review a resolution to purchase drones for the police department. Funding would come from a Division of Criminal Justice Services’ Law Enforcement Technology grant previously approved by council. The cost of the drones and accessories is $36,098.99. Chief Jackson said the department currently has several officers capable of deploying drones, and that the equipment has been a valuable tool in solving crime.

Also on the agenda are two resolutions accepting the donation of items to Jamestown Parks. One is a bench donation from the Dickey family to be placed at Jackson-Taylor Park in recognition of Earline and George Dickey. The other is a plaque being donated by Jamestown Midget Football to be placed at Allen Park in honor of longtime local youth sports proponent, Tom Fisher.

During the full work session, tonight Jamestown Board of Public Utilities will be providing a presentation to council members.

The Housing Committee meets at 6:30 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Police Training Room on the fourth floor of City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.