Randolph Woman Pleads Guilty To Mail Theft

A Randolph woman has pleaded guilty to mail theft in U.S. District Court.

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced that 47-year old Melissa Olson pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John Sinatra Jr. to theft of mail by postal employee. She faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Olson was hired by the United States Postal Service in 2020 as a rural carrier associate assigned to the Randolph Post Office. In May 2023, the USPS Office of Inspector General received information that a $200 Visa gift card was stolen from the mail.

At the time, USPS management believed Olson could be involved in the theft of the card, which was used at retail locations in the Randolph area. Olson admitted in Court that on various dates in 2023, she opened various envelopes and mail that were entrusted to her for delivery, and rifled through the items, delaying their delivery.

She will be sentenced July 9, 2026.