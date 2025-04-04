Randy Graham To Perform At Next Reg Memory Cafe

Area musician Randy Graham will be the performer at the next Memory Café at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts.

The Memory Cafe will take place at noon on Tuesday, April 8.

The Memory Café at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts is a free respite and arts program for people with forgetfulness or other changes in their thinking (including cognitive decline, dementia or Alzheimer’s) as well as their care partner, family, or friends. Participants are welcome to enjoy music performances, crafts and easy, appropriate activities to spark friendly social interaction. Light refreshments will be provided. All attendees can choose to participate or simply observe.

Randy Graham hails from Bemus Point and has entertained Chautauqua County for over 30 years as a solo acoustic artist. With influences from Neil Diamond, the Eagles, James Taylor, and Elvis, he offers a rich blend of classic hits and original flair.

Patrons are asked to register for the Reg Lenna Memory Café ahead of time by emailing rsvp@reglenna.com or calling The Reg Box Office at (716) 484-7070 with the names and number of attendees.

The Memory Café program at The Reg is made possible by Exhale and its funders: Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and Health Foundation for Western and Central New York.