Rate Increases Proposed For BPU District Heat, Solid Waste In 2027

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities’ proposed District Heat and Solid Waste 2027 budgets have rate increases.

Accounting Supervisor Jami Rishel said District Heat users will see a 10% rate increase due to the rising cost of operations. Capital projects proposed in the 2027 budget include repairs to pipes along the Harrison Street Bridge, which has already started this year; catwalk work in the amount of $100,000, valve work for $300,000, and work on the UPMC loop, which is estimated to be around $1 million.

Rishel said revenue for the Solid Waste Division is down about 5% from 2025 with operations and maintenance costs up about 6%. She said this is mainly due to fuel, labor, and garbage truck repairs. The proposed increase for Solid Waste customers is $2.50 a month. According to current rate information on the BPU’s website, that would bring City of Jamestown residents’ basic service charge to $27.00 per dwelling unit per month. For customers residing outside of the City of Jamestown, the Basic Service Charge would be $33.50. All customers will receive a credit of $11.00 per month for participating in the Residential Recycling Credit Program. Rishel said that Finance and Customer Accounts Manager Kevin Karr anticipates another Solid Waste rate increase in 2029.

At this time, there is no anticipated increase in the Water and Wastewater Divisions.