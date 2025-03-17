REAL ID Deadline Nearing

The deadline for people get a REAL ID is coming soon

The Chautauqua County Department of Motor Vehicles is encouraging residents to visit the DMV to upgrade their driver’s license or ID to a REAL ID or Enhanced Driver License.

Beginning May 7, 2025 all travelers flying within the United States or entering secure federal facilities will be required to present a REAL ID-compliant form of identification, such as a REAL ID, Enhanced Driver License, or valid U.S. passport.

The REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005 in response to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, establishes minimum security standards for state-issued identification. This means that individuals must provide certain federally required documents when applying for a REAL ID, including proof of identity, Social Security number, and two proofs of residency.

A REAL ID is a federally compliant form of identification that allows residents to board domestic flights and enter secure federal facilities. It cannot be used for travel across U.S. borders.

An Enhanced Driver License (EDL) serves as a federally compliant REAL ID and also allows U.S. citizens to re-enter the United States from Canada, Mexico, and some Caribbean countries by land or sea. It is available for an additional $30 fee beyond the standard renewal cost.

REAL ID’s for drivers licenses, learner permits, and non-driver IDs issued in New York State after March 10, 2022 will include an image of a star on the upper right hand corner.

For more information, contact the Chautauqua County DMV at (716) 753-4229.

For more details on REAL ID and Enhanced Driver Licenses, including acceptable documents and application guidance, visit: dmv.ny.gov/driver-license/enhanced-or-real-id