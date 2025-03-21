Recall of Some Lean Cuisine, Stouffer’s Frozen Meals Issued

Nestlé USA is recalling some Lean Cuisine and Stouffer’s frozen meals.

The company said it initiated the voluntary recall due to the potential presence of “wood-like material.”

Nestlé USA said in a statement, “We are taking this action after consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue, including one potential choking incident to date,”.

The recall includes Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry, and Stouffer’s Party Size Chicken Lasagna.

The recalled products were produced between August 2024 and March 2025, according to the company. The source of the “wood-like” material has not been identified, but Nestlé USA says it’s investigating.

The company said, “We are confident that this is an isolated issue, and we have taken action to address it.”

Consumers are advised not to consume the meals. They can return them to the retailer where they were purchased for a full refund or a replacement.

Click here for the batch codes of the recalled meals.