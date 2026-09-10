Recent Jamestown Grad Recognized By NYS School Board Association

A former Jamestown High School student has been recognized by the New York State School Board Association.

Bryce Stone, who graduated in June 2026, was presented the Association’s Tomorrow’s Leaders Today Award at the Jamestown School Board meeting.

Board President Paul Abbott said the recognition celebrates “exceptional student-led leadership, initiative, and impact demonstrated through meaningful, independent action,” “Bryce, my understanding, is he not only intends to pursue social work and probably has already started at JCC (Jamestown Community College) in pursuit of that, but I’m told he was a counselor at Camp Abilities, hosted by SUNY Brockport this summer. And, a number of his teachers who are here this evening have just sung his praises. I know he has volunteered for a number of things with the integrated physical education program.”

The Tomorrow’s Leaders Today Award specifically honors students who take initiative on their own, using their time, talents, and determination to address a need, solve a problem, or make a difference in their school or community.

Ex-Officio Student Board member Alyvia Remington also shared with the board that new safety procedures at the high school involving the weapons detection system were working well once everyone got past the first day of classes, “Seniors used to have their own door, but now everybody’s going in. Like, there’s three of the bag detectors, and everybody’s going in through the three doors, and they’re really quick with it. You just like place your bag on the machine, and then walk through, get your bag, and if they detect something, they’re going to search your bag. And, that’s really it. I mean, it’s much safer for sure.”

Remington added that the lines have been running smoothly and that concerns about students having to wait out in the cold for long periods of time, like in some instances last winter, should not be an issue this year.