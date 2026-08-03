Red Cross To Offer Free Preparedness Classes

The American Red Cross of Western New York is hosting a series of free preparedness events in Chautauqua County to help communities prepare for life’s emergencies.

These free events will run throughout the summer and include Hands-Only CPR instruction and Prepare with Pedro programming for adults and children.

Prepare with Pedro teaches children and their families how to be ready and take action in an emergency through educational resources such as videos, activity books, games, songs, and more. Prepare with Pedro is a free youth program that shares fun, effective, and age-appropriate materials with children so they can feel reassured during an emergency.

The American Red Cross also invites the community to participate in lifesaving Hands-Only CPR instruction, which teaches individuals how to deliver life-saving care in the event of a cardiac emergency.

The Prepare with Pedro event will take place at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 12 at the Falconer Public Library.

The Hands-Only CPR class will take place at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, September 9 at the Falconer Public Library.

A Be Red Cross Ready and Prepare with Pedro class will take place at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 22 at the James Prendergast Library.

A Hands-Only CPR class also will be offered at 4:30 p.m., Thursday, September 24 at the James Prendergast Library.